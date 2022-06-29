Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,485 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,411 shares of company stock worth $89,152,520. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

