Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25.

