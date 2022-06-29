Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 63,739 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,739 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.