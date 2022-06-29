ICON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.76 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. ICON has a total market cap of $257.77 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. By using the high-performance blockchain engine, ‘loopchain’, ICON projects to connect various blockchain communities and build an environment where blockchain technology can be applied to real life. ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. “

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

