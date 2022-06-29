Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 42.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.40%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.