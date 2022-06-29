HyperDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63,688.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and $63,688.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

