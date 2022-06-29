Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 20,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,352,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.