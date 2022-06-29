Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.