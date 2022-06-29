Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $1.19 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

