Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,600 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

