Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,655 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

