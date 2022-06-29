Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 258,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.5% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

