Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

