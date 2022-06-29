Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,813 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

DVN stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.