Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $22.35 Million in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 432,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,348,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

IGSB opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

