Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,940 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000.

SPSB opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

