Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.92 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

