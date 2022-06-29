Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $214.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

