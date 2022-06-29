Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

DHR stock opened at $251.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.54. The firm has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

