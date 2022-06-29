Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Argus upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

