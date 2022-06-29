HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 92,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,208,963. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.92.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.