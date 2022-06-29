Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

