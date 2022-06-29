Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

