Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of CBRL traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $151.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

