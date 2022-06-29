Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,181 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,869,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kaltura by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of Kaltura stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,012. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $255.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.