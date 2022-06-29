Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 262 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $281.21. 18,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,852. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.21 and a 200 day moving average of $330.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

