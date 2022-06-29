Horrell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 505.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 69,252 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

X traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 282,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,110,068. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,521,447.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,920.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

