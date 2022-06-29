Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.04. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

