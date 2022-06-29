Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

SWIR stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 40,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,129. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $831.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

