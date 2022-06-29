Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,679,000 after purchasing an additional 170,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,861,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encompass Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

