Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Zuora worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $9,697,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $11,047,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,845. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $680,044 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

