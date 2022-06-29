Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Wix.com accounts for 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Wix.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.61.

Wix.com stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.27. 27,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,911. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $309.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

