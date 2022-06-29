Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $630,527 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,653. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

