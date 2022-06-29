Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 19830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The company has a market cap of C$325.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72.
About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)
See Also
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.