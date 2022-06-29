Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,320 shares of company stock valued at $50,999,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

