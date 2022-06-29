HOPR Market Cap Reaches $24.59 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $24.59 million and $597,485.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,915.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.86 or 0.19906275 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00184341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015798 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars.

