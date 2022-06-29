Honest (HNST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $882.00

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Honest has a market cap of $858,585.34 and approximately $882.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,550.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.25 or 0.19933522 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00075970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

