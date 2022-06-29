Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

