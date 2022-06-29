Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,756 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up 0.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 114,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

FENY stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

