Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 268,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Herc by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after buying an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Herc by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,521,000.

HRI opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63. Herc has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

