Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLLPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 30,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,317. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

