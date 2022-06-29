Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Century Communities worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. 5,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,171. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

