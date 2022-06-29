Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $15 Million Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INBK traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,813. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Several research firms have commented on INBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

