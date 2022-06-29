Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.26% of Hudson Global worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSON. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

HSON stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

