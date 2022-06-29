Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 52,531 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,531 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Teradata worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. 5,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,106. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $373,250. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

