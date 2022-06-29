Head-To-Head Review: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28% Twitter 4.27% 3.77% 1.84%

52.8% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 9 2 0 2.18 Twitter 2 22 6 0 2.13

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 213.60%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $48.06, suggesting a potential upside of 27.11%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Twitter.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 2.24 -$169.14 million ($1.02) -2.34 Twitter $5.08 billion 5.68 -$221.41 million $0.23 164.35

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twitter beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets. Its promoted products consist of promoted ads and Twitter Amplify, Follower Ads, and Twitter takeover. In addition, the company offers monetization products for creators, including Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces. Further, it offers products for developers and data partners comprising Twitter Developer Platform, a platform that enables developers to build tools for people and businesses using its public application programming interface; and paid access to Twitter data for partners with commercial use cases. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California.

