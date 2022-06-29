Head to Head Contrast: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecopetrol and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67 Earthstone Energy 1 1 3 0 2.40

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.89%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $21.08, suggesting a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Earthstone Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $119.45 billion 0.20 $20.34 billion $1.47 7.81 Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 4.40 $35.48 million $0.19 85.63

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 17.25% 49.32% 18.58% Earthstone Energy 1.45% 16.38% 10.22%

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Earthstone Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

