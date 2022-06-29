Head to Head Comparison: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannover Rück has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediaAlpha and Hannover Rück’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.95 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -26.34 Hannover Rück $30.87 billion 0.56 $1.46 billion $5.74 12.53

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MediaAlpha and Hannover Rück, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hannover Rück 1 3 3 0 2.29

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 85.81%. Hannover Rück has a consensus price target of $177.56, suggesting a potential upside of 146.82%. Given Hannover Rück’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% Hannover Rück 4.39% 9.75% 1.44%

Summary

Hannover Rück beats MediaAlpha on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities. It also provides risk solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products. In addition, the company offers group and individual credit life, enhanced annuities, group life and health, and Takaful reinsurance products; and risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, mortality, and morbidity. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.