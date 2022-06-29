Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $244,982.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $14.69 million and $244,982.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,092.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.63 or 0.05457972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00264899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.00588706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00075134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00518598 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,340,859 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

