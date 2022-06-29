Haven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $15.15 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $15.15 million and $236,685.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,338.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.08 or 0.05659501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00261823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00583818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00076855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00517290 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,338,385 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

